Martin died in a truly heartbreaking live instalment for the BBC soap's 40th anniversary in February, and frankly we'll never get over it.

A devastated Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) decided not to tell his grief-stricken girlfriend Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) that Martin had chosen Stacey in the end.

With Stacey now taking a break from Walford, Ruby has been organising Martin's send-off, and has allowed Stacey's mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to help her.

With Martin's aunt and godmother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) helping Jean get through to Ruby, Jean asked Kathy to join the discussions.

Kathy agreed, but was uneasy due to her secret affair with Jean's partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).

At The Albert, Kathy played referee as she encouraged Jean to show friendly approval over the horse and carriage Ruby had arranged, despite this having been deemed too over the top for Martin.

Ruby in EastEnders. BBC

But when talk turned to flowers, and Ruby revealed that she wanted roses for the coffin, Jean argued that it should be lilies, in honour of Martin's adopted daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

Ruby pointed out that roses were used by Romans to honour loved ones, so they were in honour of Roman - Ruby and Martin's young son.

Kathy steered them off this subject - and this was where things took a more heartfelt turn.

Ruby explained that Martin would be laid to rest alongside his parents Pauline (Wendy Richard) and Arthur (Bill Treacher), and beloved big brother Mark (Todd Carty).

This felt like the perfect choice, paying tribute to EastEnders' first family, and Kathy and Jean warmly agreed.

Unfortunately, when Jean realised that Ruby was having Martin buried, she insisted that Martin would have wanted to be cremated.

More than that, Jean felt strongly that Martin would have wanted the money spent on the funeral to be put behind the bar for his friends - adding that this "frugal" mindset was one of the reasons Stacey loved Martin so much.

Wendy Richard and Bill Treacher as Pauline and Arthur Fowler in EastEnders. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE

Ruby pointed out that Martin and Stacey had long been over, and Jean asked "Were they?" but managed to resist spilling the beans.

As Ruby and Jean clashed once more, Lily struggled to deal with her own grief for Martin, and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) offered a friendly ear.

Later, Kathy cheered Jean up with a gesture - a new cocktail for The Albert, named in Martin's honour.

Harvey and Kathy felt awkward when he arrived to hear Jean singing Kathy's praises, with Jean oblivious that her other half's commitment to her is now a farce.

But, at least when it comes to Martin, Walford is very much committed to giving him the best send-off possible.

And with more Fowlers on the way home, Martin's funeral is sure to be a fitting occasion.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

