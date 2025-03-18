Also, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) might just be ready for a romance of her own as she tries to intervene in the love lives of others!

Finally, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) go head-to-head for a new opportunity.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 24th - 27th March 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Avani Nandra-Hart struggles after traumatic police ordeal

Amy, Lily and Avani in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is struggling with her grief for adoptive dad Martin Fowler (James Bye), so Avani suggests that she, Lily and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) skip school and have an adventure.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) catches the trio, but Avani convinces her mum to turn a blind eye, as she's trying to cheer Lily up.

The teens are having a good time until they bump into Marvin, the boy who sold Avani vapes last year. Marvin offers them drugs.

Avani faces a distressing ordeal. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani refuses, but when the police turn up and realise the girls are skiving school, then spot the bag of pills Marvin dropped by Avani's feet, they take the girls to the police station.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) arrive separately to collect Amy and Lily, while parents Priya and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) miss the calls about Avani.

Avani is horrified to hear that officers need to strip search her for drugs, and she's terrified to be strip-searched by two female officers, though she refuses the offer of an appropriate adult in the room.

Suki arrives to collect Avani. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having been tipped off by Jean, Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) arrives and is horrified over what's happened. But Avani won't let Suki make a complaint, and things get worse at home when oblivious Priya questions Avani over her whereabouts.

During a row, Avani brands Priya a bad mum, But when Priya learns her daughter was detained and strip-searched, she storms over to confront detective Jack about the actions of his fellow officers.

Lily and Amy are also shocked by the news, as a humiliated Avani lashes out at Suki and Amy before running away. Alone at home, Avani breaks down, and Suki, Priya and Suki's wife Eve (Heather Peace) are worried for her.

Avani's family worry for her. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani makes out she's going to see Ravi, but instead she drinks a bottle of vodka in the playground. Priya and Ravi panic, and they soon find Avani passed out in the playground.

They take her to the doctor, and Ravi realises something is badly wrong, with Suki telling him about recent events.

Known for his temper, how will protective Ravi take action? Will Avani be able to overcome her ordeal?

2. Phil Mitchell struggles as Nigel Bates exposes mental health battle

Phil and Nigel in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil is back home and grateful for the support of his family and old friend Nigel, but he's not ready for everyone else to know that he's been in a psychiatric hospital.

Later, when Nigel makes some mistakes in the café, Phil blurts out to a frustrated Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) that Nigel is ill. Nigel is angry and snaps back, after which he is deeply apologetic for sharing Phil's secret.

Phil tries to front it out, while George Knight (Colin Salmon) wants to be there for Phil, but the pair to find it difficult to open up.

As for Nigel, who is living with young onset dementia, Linda texts to ask how his appointment went, and Nigel lies that he went to see the doctor.

George seeks advice from Linda on how he can support Phil, and she urges him to keep trying to talk to him. George ends up asking Phil to be his sparring partner at The Boxing Den, and this helps Phil feel comfortable enough to begin opening up.

George is inspired by this, suggesting to Nigel that they start a regular club at the gym called 'Box and Bantz' for the Over-40s.

But as Phil turns a corner, will Nigel find the courage to seek support for himself?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

3. Linda Carter takes big new step amid matchmaking scheme

Linda with date Jeff. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda is pleased to get a call from the insurance company confirming a payout to rebuild The Queen Vic, but then heavy-handed mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) takes over.

Linda moans to Denise Fox (Diane Parish) but Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) suggests Linda should get back in the dating game. Linda isn't keen, instead diverting her attention to setting son Johnny (Charlie Suff) up with Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison).

Linda steps up her plan to get the pair together, but as viewers are aware that Felix will be departing Walford soon, we don't hold out much hope for this match!

Later, Linda muses on her promise to herself that she'd move on and be happy, and agrees to let Kim find her a date.

She's nervous as she prepares to meet a man called Jeff, and Johnny offers reassurance before Linda and Jeff meet at Harry's Barn.

She tries to relax and get chatting, but will Linda find love again?

4. Gina and Anna Knight go head-to-head for a bar job

Gina and Anna Knight behind the bar in happier times before The Queen Vic was destroyed BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Gina and Anna ask Harry's Barn owner Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) for bar work, but Nicola only has one job available and tells the girls they'll need to compete for the role.

The following day, Gina and Anna turn up for their trial, only to discover it'll be Harry (Elijah Holloway), not Nicola, in charge.

But when troublemaker Harry takes great delight in winding Gina up, how will the trial pan out?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

