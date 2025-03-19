It's been a worrying time of late for those surrounding Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) on EastEnders. The beloved character has been battling his mental health and has attempted to take his own life.

Phil appeared to get the help he needed in hospital, but shunned his family while he was there, refusing to see anyone.

This week on EastEnders, Lexi (Isabella Brown) found out the full extent of her granddad's condition, learning about his suicide attempt after Nigel (Paul Bradley) slipped up by accident.

She demanded to see him after coming to terms with the difficult state he is in, but her family had to tell her Phil didn't want visitors.

Billy (Perry Fenwick) noted that Phil might actually be up for seeing Lexi and she could prove to be a friendly face for him to chat to.

With Lexi, Linda (Kellie Bright), Nigel in tow, Billy took them all to the hospital and asked the woman at the front desk if they could finally see Phil (with Lexi insisting she wasn't going anywhere until she'd seen her granddad).

But the receptionist had bad news for them: Phil had discharged himself in the morning.

The family were understandably concerned, worried for Phil's mental state considering he had been discharged a whole day and not contacted anyone.

Where is Phil? And is he OK?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

