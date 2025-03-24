EastEnders airs distressing police cliffhanger for Avani Nandra-Hart in early iPlayer release
**Warning: Contains EastEnders spoilers for the episode airing on Monday 24th March 2025**
Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) faced a troubling ordeal ahead in Monday's dramatic instalment of EastEnders.
The mischievous teen convinced grieving Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and their pal Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) to skip school for the day, insisting on cheering Lily up as she struggles to cope with adoptive dad Martin Fowler's (James Bye) death.
Amy wasn't so keen to join in, having been reminded by disapproving dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that, unlike Avani in his view, Amy had been brought up with good family values.
Still, Amy agreed to be led astray - only for the girls to be caught out by Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy).
When Avani urged Priya to let them off as she was trying to cheer up Lily, she gave in, warning them not to hang around the Square.
Avani shared her vape with Amy and, later, they headed to the tube station to blag a ride on the London Eye.
But dealer Marvin accosted Avani and offered her some dodgy pills, which she refused.
As two police officers approached, Marvin dropped the pills on the ground by Avani's feet, and the girls were taken to the police station under suspicion over the drugs.
Avani refused to declare her name, but detective Jack found Amy in the interview room after a colleague recognised her from a photo.
As Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) came to collect Lily, Jack told the officers Avani's name, and Amy was forced to confirm that Avani had been selling vapes last year.
The situation took a dark turn when Avani's parents Priya and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) failed to answer their phones.
As a male policeman questioned Avani and she continued to deny possession of the drugs, he authorised two female officers to conduct a strip search, leaving Avani terrified!
Will Avani be okay?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.