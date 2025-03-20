The episode will unfold over four weeks and follows Phil from the moment he begins treatment, as he prepares to face his inner trauma and understand what may have contributed to his depression diagnosis and his symptoms of psychosis.

Allen was delighted to have been asked to join the soap for the guest stint and revealed on The One Show that it was on his "bucket list", but he had been asked to appear on EastEnders once before.

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell and Keith Allen as Gaz in EastEnders BBC

He told hosts Alex Jones and Clara Amfo: "I think they wanted me to play Danny Dyer's dad and I was constantly getting calls from Danny, 'Keith please, please come, please, please come and be my dad.' But I didn’t because I couldn’t commit to a contract."

Audiences were introduced to Mick Carter's father, Buster Briggs, back in 2014 and he was played by Karl Howman for two years until his departure un 2016.

Allen continued: "When this came up it was a bucket list thing. To do one episode is just perfect, and you can say that you have been in EastEnders. The caveat to that is, the actual enormity in terms of importance of this episode.

"It's an honour to be honest, to be asked to be involved with it, and I think it’s an incredible subject matter to be touched upon."

Read more:

There is plenty more to come from Phil's storyline, with a special five-minute episode airing during Comic Relief to raise awareness.

In the episode, Phil will make friends with a patient called Andy (Jake Rory), who shares details of his time at a homeless youth hostel, and the pair soon realise they have a lot more in common than meets the eye.

EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw said of the storyline: "We're thrilled to be working alongside Comic Relief and Brandon Centre as we continue to explore the complex realities of Phil’s journey with mental health. Whilst seeking treatment, Phil and Andy quickly realise they have more in common than they first anticipated."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.