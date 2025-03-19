Not only that, but Sharon currently believes her recent ex, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), is a killer!

Then there was Sharon's rather sudden fling with ex-husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), which we really shouldn't have been shocked by!

But, as the BBC has revealed in new snippets from its official website, Sharon is about to be dealt yet another bombshell.

Sharon tries to support someone close to her, but she is soon left overwhelmed by a big piece of news. Later, she receives conflicting information, but just who is this concerning?

It seems Sharon will turn to close friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) for advice, but what is going on and what does Linda have to say about it all?

We know that Sharon's little sister, Vicki Fowler (now played by Alice Haig), is due back in Walford ahead of Martin's funeral, but is Sharon's latest dilemma linked to Vicki?

Meanwhile, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) will give partner Peter Beale (Thomas Law) an ultimatum, before he ends up making a 'grand gesture'? Will this go down well?

Further details on this tense week in Albert Square will be heading your way in the coming days, but for now, you can find all the latest EastEnders teasers below.

EastEnders advance spoilers for 31st March - 3rd April 2025

Monday 31st March 2025 - 30 minutes

Lauren issues an ultimatum. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon attempts to support a loved one. Lauren gives Peter an ultimatum.

Tuesday 1st April 2025 - 30 minutes

Sharon is overwhelmed as revelations come to the surface, Peter makes a grand gesture, and Bianca receives an enticing offer.

Wednesday 2nd April 2025 - 30 minutes

Sonia with Bianca. BBC

Sharon receives conflicting information, Peter learns a shocking truth, and Sonia continues to struggle in the wake of recent events.

Thursday 3rd April 2025 - 30 minutes

Tensions continue to rise between the Slaters and Ruby, Sonia prepares to face her fears, and Linda gives Sharon food for thought.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

