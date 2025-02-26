There were a series of shocks surrounding Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) in the latest eventful instalment of EastEnders.

After walking in on old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) discussing his terminal condition with Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), Grant demanded answers - and Nigel confirmed that he was living with young onset dementia.

Grant was hurt and angry that if he hadn't already been in Walford, he may only have heard of Nigel's eventual death via a phone call, but Nigel questioned Grant's life in Portugal and this sparked a row.

Nigel regretted ever calling on Grant to come back to the Square, pointing out that he had been no good to his big brother Phil (Steve McFadden), who last week attempted suicide.

Therefore, it was clear that Grant would also be of no help to Nigel in his time of need.

Walking out, an upset Grant knocked on the door of ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who had opted not to stay at the home of new boyfriend Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) after he failed to pass on a call from Michelle Fowler (Sue Tully, Jenna Russell).

With Sharon grieving the loss of Michelle's brother Martin (James Bye), and Grant reeling from both Nigel and Phil's illnesses, he and Sharon had a heart-to-heart.

Letitia Dean and Ross Kemp as Sharon and Grant on EastEnders. BBC

Sharon praised Grant for all the things he had done right, but Grant hinted that he was no longer close to daughter Courtney.

He insisted that he had never been any good for anyone - and this was why his long-lost son Mark Junior had been kept in the dark by mum Michelle over his true paternity.

With Sharon having previously confirmed to Mark Junior that Grant was his father, she felt compelled to tell Grant, and when Sharon stepped out of the room, Grant spotted Mark's name in her phone book.

Meanwhile, the spark between Grant and Sharon had reignited, and they found themselves melting into a passionate kiss that soon led to more.

With Sharon feeling guilty next week, we're left wondering whether her betrayal of Teddy will be exposed.

As Sharon clearly regrets their tryst, will Grant feel the same?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

