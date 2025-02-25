Also, Tommy Moon's (Sonny Kendall) return to the family home goes wrong, while Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) blunder distances him from the Slaters.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 3rd - 6th March 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Sharon Watts tries to protect a big secret

Bianca knows Sharon's secret. BBC

Sharon is horrified to realise that Bianca knows her secret, so she decides to take control, stealing herself to be honest.

But circumstances soon stop Sharon from speaking up, and after her failed attempt to come clean, Sharon confides her secret in Zack. What is she hiding?

Soon, Sharon realises someone has overheard their conversation – and Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) tells Zack he was the eavesdropper.

Zack promises Sharon he'll find a way to stop Barney from revealing all, and he confronts the lad at Harry's Barn.

But then Barney starts bleeding from the wound he sustained during The Vic explosion...

2. Zack Hudson learns he is Barney Mitchell's biological father

Zack witnesses Barney's medical emergency. BBC

Zack joins worried parents Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) at the hospital as Barney gets treatment.

But a conversation about blood groups makes Zack suspicious and after a chat with a nurse, Zack asks Nicola if he is Barney's father.

Zack has a realisation. BBC

Nicola eventually admits that Zack is Barney's biological dad, and Zack is reeling as his day goes from bad to worse after a call from his ex, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Nicola later plays her trump card with Sharon to protect Barney and Teddy from the truth, and Nicola is pleased to think she's got the situation under control.

Teddy and Nicola invite Sharon and Zack to a family meal at Walford East, but will Zack be silenced?

3. Bianca Jackson struggles to cope in the wake of tragic events

Bianca can't bring herself to go outside. BBC

Bianca can't bring herself to face the outside world, but George Knight (Colin Salmon) tries to reassure her that what happened to The Queen Vic and to the late Martin Fowler (James Bye) was not her fault.

But B feels like a prisoner and can't bear to leave the house, and she's visited by pal Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), and Bianca begins to open up about her trauma.

Kat supports Bianca. BBC

The Knights later try to persuade Bianca to join them at Beale's Eels, but she's too overwhelmed.

Kat offers some advice over her fears, but when B gives her suggestions a try, things don't go as planned.

Kojo becomes a good friend to Bianca. BBC

Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) tries to help Bianca as he heads over to Beale's Eels to get her some food.

But when some lads kick off at Kojo, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) raises the alarm, leading Bianca to fight her fears to be there for her friend.

Will this bring back the old Bianca?

4. Tommy Moon loses his temper again after returning home

Kat and Alfie discuss Tommy. BBC

Kat and Alfie (Shane Richie) are proud of Tommy as he looks for ways to help a friend in need, and he explains that an online friend helped him come up with the idea of a support group.

Later, Alfie and Tommy host a lads' night for their struggling pal, and Tommy's parents are thrilled when social worker Lesley tells them he can come home.

Kat and Alfie have a frank conversation about the challenges they may face with Tommy back in the fold.

There's positive news for the family. BBC

The following day, Tommy moves back in – but it's not long before the teen is asking to go online to speak to his friend.

Kat is forced to admit that she got rid of Tommy's computer console, but promises to make it up to him by getting him a new one.

As Tommy settles back in, Kat struggles with her emotions and, when Alfie returns from a kickabout with Tommy sporting an injury, Kat jumps to conclusions.

A row later breaks out over the console, and Tommy loses his cool.

Will Tommy become violent again?

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

5. Harvey Monroe grows closer to Kathy Cotton as he feels like an outsider at the Slaters

Harvey feels increasingly isolated from the Slaters. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey's good deed for Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), who is grieving for adoptive dad Martin, massively backfires.

As a result, Harvey ends up having a row at home, and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) is a rock to Harvey in the aftermath.

As Harvey continues to feel frozen out by the Slaters, is it time for him to move on?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

