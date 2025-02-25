Now that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) knows that ex-mother-in-law Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) tried to kill her at Christmas, we've been wondering where they all go from here.

After Cindy shot Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in the arm, she pushed him into the path of Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) car.

This set off a tragic chain of events, as the ensuing crash into The Queen Vic eventually led to the death of Ian's cousin, Martin Fowler (James Bye).

Ian told Cindy that he would keep her part in this quiet, if she didn't expose Kathy's crime.

Delivering her response to this ultimatum, Cindy shamelessly explained that Ian had been a bit light on his side of the deal – so she demanded he return her share of the money in their business account.

Ian agreed, so long as Cindy did another disappearing act immediately. As Ian lit a candle for Martin at Beale's Eels, Kathy, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and the Knights arrived after being called to a gathering by Cindy.

Instead of revealing the truth of her attack, Cindy made out that she still suspected any one of them, adding that she didn't feel safe and was going away to stay with old friend Gita Kapoor (Shobu Kapoor).

No one was moved by this news, but Peter did promise to contact his mum when his and Lauren's baby arrives. Ian then told Cindy to "enjoy her money", while he enjoyed what was left of his family.

At the tube station, Cindy's ex-lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) pleaded with her to stay; but Cindy revealed that she was simply going to let Ian think he had got away with everything – for now.

What does this mean for Cindy's return? Is a nasty revenge plot on the way?

Kathy may want to watch her back!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.