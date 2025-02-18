EastEnders airs epic explosion as lives hang in the balance after returnee causes chaos
The Queen Vic is now ablaze.
There was a dramatic ending to tonight's EastEnders (18th February) as the Queen Vic went up in flames.
As everyone celebrated the wedding of Honey (played by Emma Barton) and Billy (Perry Fenwick) inside and outside the pub, there was an unexpected returnee lurking around Albert Square.
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) made his way back to Walford after disappearing last week, popping back to his home with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) to leave a letter for her.
But he was interrupted by Bianca (Patsy Palmer) who was watching TV, unable to partake in the marriage festivities due to being quite traumatised from her ordeal in the lock-up.
She was fearful of Reiss returning but her worst nightmare came true when she intercepted him in the kitchen.
Though he knocked her to the ground to escape, Bianca caught up with him getting in that dodgy car of his which forced him to drive off swiftly.
Bianca had no chance of catching up with him as he set off to escape around Albert Square, driving dangerously fast.
At the same time, Cindy (Michelle Collins) was in the middle of a confrontation with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) over her attacker, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth).
Ian offered Cindy a choice: take his generous offer of hush money so she didn't phone the police, or he would rinse her dry in the courts.
Cindy thought about it for a moment before making her decision and pushing Ian in to the road as Reiss hurtled towards him.
Luckily, he managed to swerve and avoid Ian, but unluckily, he ploughed into the Queen Vic barrel store which conveniently housed several gas canisters.
George (Colin Salmon) rescued Reiss out of the car while asking Cindy to help get people out of the pub safely before the fire got worse.
But he was horrified to discover the canisters - as well as the fact Reiss had disappeared.
Before he could really take action, the Queen Vic exploded, propelling George and Ian to the floor.
Ian came round and observed the damage as the horror of the situation set in; almost every Walford resident is in or around that pub.
Who will live and who will die?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
