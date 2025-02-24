Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) had to deal with the consequences of his recent actions in EastEnders, following big brother Phil's (Steve McFadden) hospitalisation.

During the BBC soap's 40th anniversary week, Phil came dangerously close to taking his own life. But, after Grant rushed off, Phil was convinced to seek professional help when old pal Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) shared his own diagnosis of young onset dementia.

As a new day dawned in an Albert Square that was now changed forever, Grant and Nigel were visited by Billy (Perry Fenwick), Honey (Emma Barton), Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).

Nigel had told the extended family about Phil's condition, but Grant remained stuck in the toxic mindset that his brother's mental health struggles were something to be embarrassed about, and he was not happy with Nigel for sharing the information.

However, Nigel was not afraid to hold back, making it clear that he was disappointed in Grant for abandoning Phil when he needed him the most.

Grant stormed off, heading to the hospital, where he bumped into Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) as she cared for her newborn baby niece Julia.

Bianca continued to sneer at Grant for his ongoing attitude and past behaviour towards his late wife Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon), but he failed to react to her words.

When Grant visited ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), she reminded him that she had just lost Martin Fowler (James Bye), but that Grant still had his brother in his life.

Persuaded to try and make things right, Grant joined Nigel in going to see Phil in the mental health unit, but Phil openly scoffed at Grant's attempts to make small talk.

Asking Nigel to step out and get him a hot drink, Phil told Grant in no uncertain terms that he wanted nothing to do with him, as Grant had not been there for him for years.

As Phil brutally added that Grant was 'dead to him', will Grant be able to patch things up with Phil, or has their brotherly bond been severed for good?

As the week continues, Grant will learn about Nigel's illness, and eventually he will invite Nigel to move to Portugal with him. Will Grant be leaving Walford alone, or with his best friend in tow?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

