Also, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) ends up in a row with old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) when the latter discloses his distressing secret.

Finally, one character is overheard sharing a secret of their own - but who is doing the talking?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 24th – 27th February 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. The locals are grieving following The Queen Vic explosion – but who for?

It's a new dawn in Albert Square as the shocked residents try to process the events of the previous day.

But the enormity of the situation takes its toll as emotions run high.

The locals attempt to adjust to their new normal, and the community pulls together to support one another.

One family reaches out for help from their friends and neighbours, and are left warmed by a welcome from one kind character.

Later, the locals gather at Harry's Barn, but the sombre occasion becomes a catalyst for more drama amongst those grieving.

Who has lost their life?

2. Denise Fox set to reveal her new partner

Who is Denise Fox (Diane Parish) about to reintroduce to daughter Chelsea? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise and her new partner agree to tell their families about their relationship the following day, and it's not long before Denise is introducing the man in question to her loved ones.

But with the BBC awaiting instructions from the viewer vote, who will the fans choose for Denise – ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or on/off lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)?

And whatever the outcome, how will everyone react?

Here's a reminder of how to cast your vote:

The vote for Denise's choice will officially open at 8:30pm on Wednesday 19th February at BBC.co.uk/EastEnders.

The vote will then close at 7:10pm on Thursday 20th February, so the result can be incorporated into EastEnders' live episode that evening.

3. Grant Mitchell clashes with Nigel Bates as he shares dementia diagnosis

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp, left) learns the truth about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The tension between Grant and Nigel mounts, while other members of the Mitchells have plenty of questions for irritated Grant.

In the face of such scrutiny and criticism over his actions, Grant is struggling to hold his temper.

After some much-needed advice, Grant makes a decision that he hopes will be a step in the right direction.

In the café, Nigel and Grant have breakfast with some of the clan, but soon tensions rise once more between Grant and the extended Mitchells.

Grant leaves after some home truths, but later, he gets some words of wisdom from an unlikely source in the café.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) has also spotted the confrontation between Nigel and Grant, and she encourages Nigel to tell Grant about his dementia diagnosis.

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley, right) leans on Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter, left) for support.

Nigel refuses, but when Grant overhears, he demands the truth.

Grant is shocked to learn that Nigel has early onset dementia, and Grant leaves the house after they have another row.

An emotional Grant is desperate for solace, and visits the only person he believes can help him.

After this, Grant makes a big assumption, only to be disappointed, leading him to decide to leave Walford once more.

Grant supports an unlikely character, as the pair put their historic differences aside.

Grant then asks Nigel to move to Portugal with him, promising to support him through his illness.

What will Nigel say?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

4. A shocking secret is overheard

One character confides a massive secret to a friend, only to realise they've been overheard.

But who has shared this mystery bombshell, and who is now in the know about it?

Read more:

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.