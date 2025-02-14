Jessie Wallace, who's been a member of the cast (on and off) since 2000, has praised the soap and explained how proud she is to be a part of it.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times at the shoot for our EastEnders cover, Wallace said: "I'm just glad to be part of it. It's such a great show.

"I remember the very first episode when I was, like, 14/15, I remember it was quite sepia in colour then... And I remember the very first episode. And I can't believe that was 40 years ago, and I'm part of this journey, which is amazing.

"I'm very proud, very proud for everybody."

Wallace opened up on some of her former cast members she'd like to see return, too.

Speaking about Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), Wallace backed her for a stint.

"I just think the audience would love it, because she's iconic! She was only in for a short while, and she's the one who shouted out, 'You ain't my mother!' I think the audience would remember that and absolutely love it.

"I've wanted her to return for years; I loved working with Michelle."

While Zoe is certainly tempting, would Wallace be keen for anyone else?

"Yeah, I'd like to see Kacey [Ainsworth - Little Mo]! I miss my sisters, Kacey, Elaine [Lordan - Lynne]..."

We can but hope!

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

