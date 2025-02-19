The BBC One soap continued from its moving Tuesday episode which saw Phil planning to end his own life with a gun as brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), and friends Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) sought to stop him.

A distraught Phil remained determined to take his own life despite the pleas of those present and fired the gun on himself - but the weapon had been emptied already by a vengeful Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Grant reacted furiously to Phil's decision and fled the scene with the gun, leaving Phil with a sensitive Linda who spoke to him about how low he was feeling and implored him to seek help, but he remained low.

The pair were interrupted, however, when an emotional Nigel poured out his own tragic truth - he is suffering from young-onset dementia and he needs Phil's help for when he begins to truly suffer from it before fleeing.

Linda, Grant and Nigel tried to help Phil. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After this, Linda persuaded Phil that he needed to be around to support Nigel. Medical support soon arrived and after speaking with Phil persuaded him to stay in a mental health facility.

As the episode neared its close, Linda bid Phil farewell as he departed to leave with the medical services and promised to visit him.

The scenes were incredibly emotional and left viewers at home praising the show's handling of the issues discussed, particularly singling out the performance of Steve McFadden as Phil.

One viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "It's time like this I wish Steve McFadden was on Social Media just so we can tell him how bloody phenomenal he is."

Another viewer posted on X: "If my man Steve McFadden doesn’t win a BAFTA alone just for this scene I’m gonna kick off something chronic!"

Meanwhile, another fan of the soap commented on the platform: "Heartbreaking scenes tonight. Steve McFadden deserves every single award"

Finally, one EastEnders fan commented on X: "The scenes between Phil, Linda & Nigel were truly the real highlight. Absolutely beautiful acting. Cried like a baby."

The drama continues on EastEnders on Thursday with a live episode following on from the drama in the Queen Vic.

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

