That was, until, a vision came to her, of her late adoptive mum, Angie Watts (Anita Dobson).

Angie begged Sharon to keep fighting and use her voice to get help - which she did and she was saved by ex-husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

Angie was last seen on EastEnders in 1988 as she left Walford for a new life in Spain. The character was killed off-screen in 2002 after alcoholism led to cirrhosis of the liver. Despite this, Angie remains one of the most iconic characters to have ever graced soap.

Speaking on bringing back Angie, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Angie Watts is undoubtedly one of EastEnder most formidable and iconic landladies. Since the very first episode, Anita instantly created a character that the audience adored and she not only shaped EastEnders into the show it is today but also had a huge impact on British television."

Anita Dobson as Angie Watts appears to daughter Sharon in the ruins of the Queen Vic. BBC

Clenshaw continued: "Anita was of course top of our ultimate wish list when we were discussing what we would love to include in our special anniversary week, so it was the best birthday present we could ever receive when she said yes. Watching Angie Watts grace the halls of The Queen Victoria, 40 years to the day she made her first appearance in Walford, is a day we will never forget as we all celebrate this show that has played such an important part in British television. Happy birthday, EastEnders.”

Dobson said of the iconic moment: "I have to say a huge thank you to everyone on the EastEnders team for making me feel so welcome. It was joyful. When I first put the costume on, it was like ‘Wow’. It was very wonderful and weird at the same time.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

