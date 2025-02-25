Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returned to Albert Square a couple of weeks ago after Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) called him in a panic over Phil's mental health, and he has every right to be concerned as Phil attempted suicide during the soap's 40th anniversary episodes.

Having survived the attempt, Phil begrudgingly admitted himself to a mental health clinic, with Grant struggling to face the truth that his brother his struggling.

Kemp previously said that Grant is "in denial" of Phil's crisis, and it certainly appears he has other things on his mind in tomorrow night's (Wednesday 26th February) episode.

Letitia Dean and Ross Kemp as Sharon and Grant on EastEnders. BBC

In the upcoming scenes, Sharon and Grant get closer as they share a heart-to-heart following the events of the last week, but as they lean on each other in their hour of need, could the former couple act on the chemistry between them?

While Sharon is in a relationship with Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), it's no secret Sharon and Grant have always had a connection.

Ahead of his stint on the soap, Kemp explained he felt that "Grant will always harbour feelings for Sharon," and these pictures could prove just that.

In an interview ahead of the anniversary, Kemp said: "He's secretly in love with her, and I think he believes they are meant to be together, it's just that Phil keeps getting in the way!

"Amazingly, people still talk about Sharongate, so there's always been plenty of interest in the dynamics between Grant, Sharon and Phil. Tish [Letitia] Dean told me that Sharongate is the story she's most proud of, and she's had plenty of big storylines during her time, so that means a lot."

Viewers will have to wait and see if the former flames reignite their spark...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and iPlayer.