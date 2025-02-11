EastEnders' Ross Kemp: 'Grant is secretly in love with Sharon'
"Phil keeps getting in the way!"
Long-time EastEnders fans all remember where they were when Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) affair was revealed in a classic storyline known as Sharongate.
In 1994, Phil and Kathy's engagement party celebrations were cut short when Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) made Sharon and Phil's affair public by playing a confession tape for all to hear at the Queen Vic – classic EastEnders!
Since then, scandals have blown over and all has been forgiven, and Sharon and Phil even went on to get married before her affair with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was exposed and led to their divorce.
Now, in a bid to help and rescue his brother, Grant Mitchell is back in Walford and will come face-to-face with his ex-wife after decades.
According to actor Ross Kemp: "Grant will always harbour feelings for Sharon."
In a new interview with the BBC ahead of his return for the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations, Kemp explained: "He's secretly in love with her, and I think he believes they are meant to be together, it's just that Phil keeps getting in the way!
"Amazingly, people still talk about Sharongate, so there's always been plenty of interest in the dynamics between Grant, Sharon and Phil. Tish Dean told me that Sharongate is the story she's most proud of, and she's had plenty of big storylines during her time, so that means a lot."
But that isn't wholly why Grant is back in Walford, as he is there to tend to his brother Phil in the midst of a mental health crisis. But for Grant, though, he is "in denial".
Kemp said: "He doesn't want to admit there is anything wrong with Phil. He can see that something is going on because Phil isn't himself, but he refuses to admit it to himself."
Teasing the storyline to come, things come "to a head in The Arches", with spoiler pictures revealing an explosive scene between McFadden, Kellie Bright and Paul Bradley.
Reflecting on filming, Kemp said: "It was great to work with Kellie, who is a lovely actress. It was like time had stood still in some places with Steve and Paul.
"We're all a lot older, unfortunately, but there was something really endearing about being together in scenes as we look back at 40 years of the show. It was a really nice feeling, and we managed to have some moments of levity amidst all the gritty drama."
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.