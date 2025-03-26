And now she has revealed a little more information about her decision, telling Bella Magazine that she was "ready for a change, after 32 years".

She explained: "I adore EastEnders but you can’t do everything. EastEnders is a factory with 60 cast members and 300 staff.

"They can’t cater for someone who says 'By the way, I need two months off to do this, I need another three months off to do this'. It’s not fair."

Sonia recently survived the disaster of the 40th anniversary Queen Vic explosion and safely gave birth to baby Julia – but she lost her killer fiancé, Reiss Colwell, and beloved ex-husband, Martin Fowler, in the process.

It's not yet clear exactly what events on the show will lead to the character's departure, but we can look forward to finding out in the upcoming weeks.

At the time of Cassidy's initial announcement, executive producer, Chris Clenshaw said: "Over the last 31 years in EastEnders, Natalie has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic and explosive storylines. Her portrayal of Sonia has made her a firm fan favourite amongst the viewers."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

