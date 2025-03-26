EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy opens up on why she left soap after 32 years
The Sonia Fowler actor is set to depart in the near future.
2025 has not been short of high profile cast exits on EastEnders so far – and one of the biggest upcoming departures is that of Sonia star Natalie Cassidy, who is set to leave the soap after 32 years.
Cassidy announced her intention to leave back in January of this year, sharing a statement in which she said she had "decided it’s time to move on to pastures new".
And now she has revealed a little more information about her decision, telling Bella Magazine that she was "ready for a change, after 32 years".
She explained: "I adore EastEnders but you can’t do everything. EastEnders is a factory with 60 cast members and 300 staff.
"They can’t cater for someone who says 'By the way, I need two months off to do this, I need another three months off to do this'. It’s not fair."
Sonia recently survived the disaster of the 40th anniversary Queen Vic explosion and safely gave birth to baby Julia – but she lost her killer fiancé, Reiss Colwell, and beloved ex-husband, Martin Fowler, in the process.
It's not yet clear exactly what events on the show will lead to the character's departure, but we can look forward to finding out in the upcoming weeks.
At the time of Cassidy's initial announcement, executive producer, Chris Clenshaw said: "Over the last 31 years in EastEnders, Natalie has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic and explosive storylines. Her portrayal of Sonia has made her a firm fan favourite amongst the viewers."
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.