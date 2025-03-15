EastEnders confirms exit for groundbreaking Felix Baker after 3 years on BBC soap
The character made history on the soap.
EastEnders has confirmed that Matthew James Morrison will be leaving the BBC soap after the decision was made to write out his character.
Morrison has played Felix Baker for the last three years, having first stepped onto the Square in 2022 as part of the Baker family, who are cousins to the recently departed Taylors.
A spokesperson for the BBC confirmed Morrison's exit, telling The Sun: "We can confirm that Matthew will be leaving EastEnders later in the year."
A source also told the paper: "It’s never an easy decision for bosses when they have to decide for a character to leave.
"Matthew has been great, but bosses felt the time was right to say goodbye to Felix."
Felix joined Walford alongside dad Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) and brother Finlay (Ashley Byam), with Avery dying just weeks after suffering from an illness in heartbreaking scenes.
While Finlay made a surprise exit almost a year later after he was forced to leave Walford by the ruthless Panesars in 2023.
Morrison's character made history on the soap after becoming EastEnders' first-ever drag queen as a regular cast member, with act Tara Misu.
Morrison said at the time: "I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders.
"It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford."
Nowadays, Felix is often seen behind the bar at The Albert, with the character often missing from major storylines, including the exit of his uncle, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), just last year.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.