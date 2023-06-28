Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) made a surprise exit from EastEnders after just a year on-screen , thanks to a bit of menacing from the ruthless Panesars.

This article includes spoilers from BBC iPlayer's showing of EastEnders which haven't yet aired and which some viewers may wish to avoid.

Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) tampered with the brakes on Finlay's car, hoping to have Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) killed as she was due to borrow the vehicle.

When Vinny's mum – and Eve's ex-lover – Suki (Balvinder Sopal) found out what he had done, she slashed the tyres to save Eve. But it wasn't long before the cut brakes were discovered, and Finlay found Vinny's necklace near the car!

Suki enlisted Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to threaten Finlay into keeping quiet, but it wasn't until Finlay spoke to Suki that it dawned on him that Eve was the target. Finlay planned to go to the police, until Ravi arranged for Finlay's stall to be trashed as a warning to keep his mouth shut.

Ashley Byam as Finlay Baker being hugged by Matthew Morrison as Felix Baker in EastEnders. BBC

When that didn't do the trick, Finlay was ordered to leave Walford, or his brother Felix (Matthew Morrison) would be harmed. Finlay told Suki that he would only comply if she paid him off, giving her a deadline to decide.

Eventually, Suki handed him an envelope of cash, and Finlay warned her that if he got wind of Ravi going anywhere near Felix, he would be back like a shot.

Meanwhile, as Finlay's uncle, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), arrived with Felix and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) in tow, they were shocked when Finlay announced he was moving to Dublin straight away, as he'd had an offer to buy his special sauce.

Ashley Byam as Finlay Baker in EastEnders. BBC

Although Felix was saddened, he joined the others in giving Finlay a happy send off, before Finlay was seen driving out of Albert Square, seemingly for good. But is that the last we'll see of him?

Well, there's no word on whether that's the case, but RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC, and we understand that actor Byam has finished filming on a permanent basis.

But with the Bakers still very much a part of goings-on in Walford, there's currently no reason to rule out a return one day.

How will Felix fare without his big brother by his side in the coming weeks?

