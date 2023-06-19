Last week, Vinny was stunned to realise that Eve was secretly seeing his mum , Suki (Balvinder Sopal), and that Suki has fallen in love with her. Suki was then forced to dump Eve to keep Vinny happy, and to avoid him telling all to his dangerous dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) ventured over to the dark side in tonight's EastEnders (19th June), cutting the breaks on a car that he knew Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) was about to drive in a bid to kill her.

As the BBC soap continued, Eve was hungover and upset over her heartbreak, while Vinny sniped at his mum as she went through the motions of playing the perfect wife and mother on Father's Day. Vinny then insisted on the family celebrating at The Vic, wanting to rub Eve's nose in it.

At the garage, now under new management via Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Finlay Baker's (Ashley Byam) car, affectionately named Emily, was booked in. When Finlay's brother Felix (Matthew Morrison) spotted Eve looking downbeat in the Square, he invited her to join the Baker-Taylors at the pub, while an annoyed Vinny looked on.

Once at The Vic, Eve couldn't tear her eyes away from Suki, despite telling Mitch (Roger Griffiths) that he knew she was firmly 'Team Nish'. Vinny became more and more angry that Eve kept looking their way, and questioned Suki on whether their relationship was definitely over.

When Suki went to the ladies', it wasn't long before Eve followed. Vinny tried to walk into the ladies' toilets, only to be caught and stopped by George Knight (Colin Salmon).

In a private conversation, Suki played it cool, and although Eve claimed that she was done waiting around, she warned Suki against sticking with the abusive Nish. But Suki pointed out that as long as Nish and Vinny were happy, she and Eve were safe.

Meanwhile, Finlay offered to lend Eve his car, urging her to take a road trip. Outside, Vinny, who had overheard this plan, accosted Eve and threatened her, but she laughed in his face and told him to 'do his worst'.

Vinny took her at her word, heading straight to the garage where he grabbed some tools and tampered with the car. Will he kill Eve?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

