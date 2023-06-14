Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) was hellbent on revealing his mum Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) affair to his father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) after discovering her secret in tonight's EastEnders (14th June).

After falling down the stairs at home while packing to leave with lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Suki was brought home by Nish, who banned visitors while his wife recovered. Eve suspected that the controlling Nish had pushed Suki, but Suki came to believe that Nish was innocent on that front, and refused to report him to the police until she could nail him for something he had actually done.

But Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) worried that history was repeating itself with Suki and Nish after his own daughter Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) died at the hands of her abusive husband Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). Tonight, Eve realised that Mitch had been the one to call the police, which led to Nish's arrest.

At the station, Nish flew off the handle when being questioned again by DS Miles, who queried Suki's burn on her wrist and remained convinced that Nish had attacked Suki. Viewers know that Suki actually sustained the burn from the kettle while trying to conceal a liaison with Eve - but nevertheless, Nish had already been emotionally abusing Suki for years.

Vinny, meanwhile, arrived home from a night of drinking but was shocked to hear that his dad was in custody. Vinny and half-brother Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) pressured Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to give them an update, learning that Nish had been arrested for ABH.

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Ravi headed down to the police station, Vinny arrived home to find Eve and Suki looking intimate after a conversation about getting her away from Nish. Eve made a swift exit, but Vinny demanded to know whether Suki and Eve had been conspiring against Nish - true - to allow Suki to carry on with another man - false.

But as the heated conversation continued, it dawned on Vinny that Eve was more involved than he thought, and he texted her from his mum's phone. When Eve fell for the trap and sent some loving messages back, Suki was forced to confess that she was in love with Eve.

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Vinny was disgusted and refused to forgive Suki, even when she admitted just how scared she was of Nish. As Vinny announced his intention to tell Nish everything, will Suki stop him?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

