Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was arrested for ABH in tonight's EastEnders (13th June) after his wife Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) fall down the stairs - but the question is, who reported him to the police?

As Suki continued to recuperate at home, Nish was not happy when a concerned Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) called round to ask after Suki again. He handed Nish some flowers for her, before Nish promptly shut the door in his face.

Frustrated, Nish wanted the likes of Mitch to mind their own business, but son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) was too busy worrying about the possibility that Suki might have fallen deliberately.

Nish refused to acknowledge Vinny's words, leaving Vinny once again feeling rejected as he pointed out that Nish would listen if his sister Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) had made the same observation.

At the Minute Mart, Vinny confided in half-brother Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) about his worries, and when Ravi insisted that Suki hadn't hurt herself on purpose, Vinny demanded to hear what he knew. Ravi admitted that when Suki had regained consciousness, she had ordered him to hide her suitcase.

Ravi relayed Suki's explanation that she had booked a surprise for Nish - but it was clear he didn't believe that was true, and Vinny realised that his mum had been planning to leave her family.

Meanwhile, Nish had a frank conversation with Suki, revealing that he had spoken to their daughter from overseas, who had given him some words of advice about being patient with Suki. Nish opened up about his time away in prison, adding that he should have known he couldn't just jump back into their marriage like it was before.

Nish said that the thought Suki may have tried to hurt herself distressed him, and Suki insisted that she had done no such thing. As she referenced the fact that they had never really talked properly, Nish urged her to give him a second chance.

Left alone, Suki called secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and told her that, despite Eve's insistence, she was not going to report Nish to the police as it was clear he hadn't pushed her down the stairs. Suki explained that she wanted to send Nish down for something he actually did, leaving Eve disappointed that they had to wait even longer to be together.

In the Square, Vinny was downbeat as he talked to Ravi about feeling like he didn't matter to his parents. When Mitch interrupted and tried to ask about Suki, Vinny snapped, and Ravi sent him packing.

Walking away, Mitch was seen looking over at the Panesar house, more worried than ever that Suki was being abused by her husband, as thoughts of his late daughter Chantelle Atkins' (Jessica Plummer) ordeal had resurfaced. Viewers are aware that Nish is displaying controlling behaviour, so Mitch is on the right track.

Soon, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and his colleague DS Miles called at the Panesars, asking to speak to Suki.

Suki insisted that Nish could be in the room, so the detectives asked her directly whether Nish had ever been violent towards her. Suki said no, and when Nish tried to step in after Miles explained there had been reports of arguing, she suggested that he joined them at the station.

Eve looked on as she saw Nish heading to the police car, and Suki accused Eve of reporting Nish - but Eve denied doing so.

At the police station, DS Miles referenced last week's tip off, which Nish now knows came from Suki. She suggested this gave Nish a motive to attack his wife, and promptly arrested him. But was it Eve or Mitch who reported Nish? Or was it someone else entirely?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

