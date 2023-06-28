Fans of the BBC One soap in recent weeks have seen tensions between Lexi’s father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and stepfather Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) over how best to parent her.

Actor Jamie Borthwick has teased further clashes for Ben and Jay in EastEnders .

Prior to the death of Lexi’s mother Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), Ben agreed to not stand in the way of Jay applying for parental responsibility for Lexi so they could share caring duties alongside Ben’s husband, Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

However, it will not be plain sailing for the trio of dads going ahead.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actor Jamie Borthwick discussed the dynamic between Jay and Ben over Lexi.

“I think that kind of stabilises a bit and they find a bit of common ground,” revealed Borthwick. “I think there's some stuff coming up at the end of the year. I've heard whispers. So we'll see.”

So, it appears drama awaits the surrogate brothers as the year comes to a close.

Meanwhile, regarding Jay’s application for parental responsibility for Lexi, it sounds like issues will arise for the family over this legal matter in particular.

“It’s in the making,” confirms Borthwick. “Regarding that, regarding Lexi, there’s a bit of an even keel with that and I think there’s something in the pipeline that shows it’s not all smooth rainbows.”

Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce, Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown, and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just this week, the family celebrated Lola’s life as she was put to rest amid a colourful, love-filled funeral, while Jay was personally seen to struggle.

As the week continues, Lexi worries about Jay’s behaviour and doesn’t want to leave him while he grieves, despite Ben being keen for her to come and live with him and Callum.

Will the clan come to a resolution that helps everyone?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

