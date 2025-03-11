Back in Walford, Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) symptoms cause an upsetting situation concerning Phil.

Elsewhere, Nicola Mitchell's (Laura Doddington) dodgy behaviour comes under fire.

Finally, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) struggle to agree over plans for the late Martin Fowler's (James Bye) funeral.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 17th - 20th March 2025.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nigel Bates's dementia symptoms causes a distressing mix-up

Billy is furious with Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel continues to struggle with his memory as he lives with young onset dementia.

After a difficult day, Nigel breaks down to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who is now aware of his diagnosis after witnessing him telling Phil last month.

Sadly, the week takes an upsetting turn after Honey (Emma Barton) urges Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to be honest with Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) about Phil's whereabouts.

Billy refuses, but he's angry when Nigel nearly slips up over the subject in front of Lexi.

Linda supports Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Nigel finds Lexi reading one of Phil's letters from the night of his suicide attempt, but Nigel confuses Lexi for his adoptive daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix).

Lexi rushes off to see Billy, now convinced that Phil is dead!

Linda comforts Nigel after another run-in with Billy, but will the extended Mitchell clan realise that Nigel is unwell?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

2. Phil Mitchell's time in the mental health unit is explored

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell and Keith Allen as Gaz in EastEnders. BBC

Lexi asks Billy and Honey if Phil is dead, and the youngster breaks down. Honey and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) find Billy and reveal that Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is going to tell Lexi the truth about her grandad.

Billy apologises to Callum and Lexi, and the three of them head to see Phil at the mental health unit with Linda and Nigel.

EastEnders will then show us Phil's journey of recovery from depression and suicidal thoughts, beginning from his first week in the unit.

Phil struggles to settle in, and is initially reluctant to open up in his therapy sessions and group activities.

Phil makes good progress. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But as time goes on, Phil meets another patient called Gaz (played by Keith Allen), and the pair bond over shared life experiences.

Phil strikes up a rapport with Gaz, but is saddened to learn that he will soon be leaving the unit.

As the weeks go by, Phil faces his inner trauma, until support worker Yasmin helps Phil see that he is ready to be discharged.

Phil listens to voicemails from Sharon and Nigel before leaving the unit.

Is this the start of a positive new beginning for Phil?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

3. Nicola Mitchell is caught out after shock accusation

Teddy and Nicola Mitchell. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tension builds on the four-year anniversary of Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) girlfriend Shireen's disappearance, and Harry gets a visit from Shireen's brother Asad, who no longer believes Harry was involved in whatever happened to Shireen.

Nicola holds a vigil for Shireen in Harry's Barn so that Harry can honour her memory, but she's shocked when Asad arrives and accuses Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) of Shireen's murder!

Harry steps in to defend his dad, who denies the claims, but later, Harry begs Teddy for the truth. Meanwhile, Nicola visits a mysterious man called Benji and asks where Shireen is.

As the week continues, Nicola is snubbed by a worse for wear Harry, while Teddy meets with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) to discuss their business plans.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) tells Nicola of a dangerous supply of drugs doing the rounds, and soon Nicola is caught out by Teddy while on the phone to a drug supplier, and she's forced to come clean about her dealing.

Harry picks a fight with Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) while under the influence. Teddy and Nicola drag Harry home, and Nicola later tries to get Teddy to withdraw his support for Junior's business plans.

At the Boxing Den, Teddy tells Sharon he still cares for her, before he calls Junior to confirm their deal, which he keeps a secret from Nicola.

But what else is Nicola hiding after her drug dealing is exposed?

4. Jean Slater and Ruby Allen clash over Martin Fowler's funeral

Avani and Amy support Lily. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the café, Jean offers to help Ruby plan Martin's funeral, but Ruby dismisses her efforts.

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) gives Jean some advice on how to handle Ruby, leading Jean and Ruby to agree to work together on the funeral.

Jean visits Kathy to thank her, and Kathy reluctantly helps Jean and Ruby with the plans - but she's caught in the middle when the pair clash over their opposing ideas!

While Martin's loved ones row, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) try to help his adoptive daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) with her grief.

Can everyone pull together to honour their beloved Martin?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

