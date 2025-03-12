The BBC One soap is currently airing a secret paternity storyline as Nicola hides the secret that Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is the biological father of her teenage son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

Nicola had hoped to keep this a secret with knowledge of Zack’s half-sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) having cheated on Teddy with her ex-husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) – news which would also likely hurt Sharon’s suicidal ex-husband and Grant’s brother, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

In addition to this, Nicola had Zack brutally beaten by thugs on Monday in a bid to keep him quiet – prompting a furious Sharon to react with violence towards Nicola yesterday herself.

However, at the conclusion of Tuesday’s episode, Sharon – now aware of Barney’s paternity – sat down for a conversation with Teddy, and Barney blurted out the truth about Sharon’s infidelity to his father.

As Wednesday’s episode (12th March 2025) opened, Teddy was reeling from the truth about Sharon’s betrayal, who then came clean about her liaison with Grant and apologised, calling it a mistake.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was shocked to find her dalliance with Grant exposed. BBC

Furious and upset, Teddy was more angered when Nicola entered and was clearly panicked – worried the truth about Barney’s paternity was out.

However, Teddy was instead furious at Nicola for having known about Sharon’s infidelity and not telling him, along with having Zack beaten up – which Teddy believes was to keep Sharon in line. Teddy ordered Nicola to leave, and she did.

Heading straight to Zack’s flat, Nicola warned him that they would all regret it if Teddy found out the truth about Barney’s paternity.

Back at No 1., Teddy berated Sharon for her behaviour and her inclination towards “little baldy Mitchells”, while she in turn defended herself and stated he didn’t even really know her after such a short time. Noting the amount of tragedy she has faced lately and over the years, Sharon refused to be shamed for her choices.

Sharon then opened up: "Do you want to know the truth, Teddy? I’m not ready for this. I’m not over Keanu; I never was. I threw myself into this thinking I would be eventually, but I’m not. How could I be?

"Teddy, you really are a great bloke, but it’s just moved too fast, okay? I didn’t want to be alone, you know? I needed a friend. Now, if you’re honest, maybe you’re not over Nicola too."

This speech prompted Teddy to grow incredibly irate and smash household items, berating Sharon for treating him like Phil and also for not communicating these issues earlier, leaving her nervous and upset.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is on the receiving end of Teddy's wrath. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zack and Nicola then entered, prompting an irate Teddy to order them to leave, but Zack instead tore into Teddy, calling him a “bully” with "little man syndrome" and mentioned Sharon cheating again, prompting Teddy to punch Zack to the floor and kick him.

The clash was interrupted by a distressed Barney who asked him to stop, leading to Teddy apologising and leaving, while Nicola comforted Barney and Sharon tended to a wounded Zack.

Back at Sharon’s, Zack and Sharon debated their next move while Nicola tended to Teddy’s sore knuckles and flirted with him again, rationalising that she wanted to make Sharon’s life hell for cheating on Teddy.

The pair’s son, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) returned and Teddy brought him up to speed before asking for Nicola to leave once again.

Later in the night, Barney headed to the kitchen for a drink, and Teddy spoke to him and apologised for losing his temper for the first time in years. Barney apologised to Teddy and made excuses for Nicola’s behaviour. Teddy said his sons mean the world to him and he was worried about scaring his own son – calling Barney the best of him. The pair shared a heartfelt embrace.

At Sharon’s, Sharon begged Zack to stay at hers and also not to come clean to Barney and risk his safety, but he didn’t listen.

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) made a dark revelation about Teddy in EastEnders. BBC

Before he could leave, Nicola arrived at Sharon’s and overheard the siblings talking and realised that Sharon now knew about Barney’s paternity, warning this meant they were all in trouble.

Nicola warned them both of telling Teddy the truth, warning that Teddy’s dark side that they saw today was a glimpse of how he used to be – the vicious Teddy she fell in love with. Crediting Barney with Teddy’s change, Nicola fears what Teddy could do if he loses Barney – claiming that Teddy is a killer and was responsible for the death of Harry’s missing girlfriend, Shireen Bashar.

Claiming the truth would put everyone in danger, Nicola warned the pair to keep quiet or risk ending up like Shireen.

So, is Teddy a killer? And can Sharon and Zack trust Nicola?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.