Nicola blackmailed Sharon over her fling with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), before having Zack beaten up in Monday's (10th March 2025) episode.

In the aftermath of Nicola's brutal actions, her oblivious ex Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), who is also Sharon's current beau, is stunned when Nicola and Sharon have a fiery clash in Harry's Barn.

It's war between Sharon and Nicola! BBC

Teddy is still unaware that Zack, not himself, is Barney's biological father.

But, with Nicola desperate to conceal this fact, she's holding a trump card, as she knows all about Sharon's betrayal of Teddy!

As the two women go head-to-head, will either of these secrets be exposed?

Nicola reels after coming to blows with Sharon. BBC

Nicola has certainly made her mark since her arrival in Walford, but now she's shown just how far she's willing to go to protect her secrets.

Sharon has been hoping to contain her guilty actions, but will Teddy find out that she's cheated on him?

As these first-look pictures show, Nicola and Sharon's fight is witnessed by Barney and older brother Harry (Elijah Holloway), who is on hand to step in when things go too far.

Nicola recovers from the chaos. BBC

Nicola is sporting a split lip, while Zack holds Sharon back amid the chaos.

Barney looks visibly shocked, but he is also in the know about Sharon's secret.

Will Barney and Teddy find their worlds shattered in the coming days, thanks to two heartbreaking bombshells?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 11th March 2025.

