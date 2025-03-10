EastEnders teases violent clash for Sharon Watts and Nicola Mitchell amid bombshell secrets
Will the women's scandalous secrets be exposed?
Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is set to come to blows with the manipulative Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) in Tuesday's (11th March 2025) EastEnders.
After telling Sharon's brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) that he fathered her teenage son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), Nicola went to extreme lengths to silence him.
Nicola blackmailed Sharon over her fling with Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), before having Zack beaten up in Monday's (10th March 2025) episode.
In the aftermath of Nicola's brutal actions, her oblivious ex Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), who is also Sharon's current beau, is stunned when Nicola and Sharon have a fiery clash in Harry's Barn.
Teddy is still unaware that Zack, not himself, is Barney's biological father.
But, with Nicola desperate to conceal this fact, she's holding a trump card, as she knows all about Sharon's betrayal of Teddy!
As the two women go head-to-head, will either of these secrets be exposed?
Nicola has certainly made her mark since her arrival in Walford, but now she's shown just how far she's willing to go to protect her secrets.
Sharon has been hoping to contain her guilty actions, but will Teddy find out that she's cheated on him?
As these first-look pictures show, Nicola and Sharon's fight is witnessed by Barney and older brother Harry (Elijah Holloway), who is on hand to step in when things go too far.
Nicola is sporting a split lip, while Zack holds Sharon back amid the chaos.
Barney looks visibly shocked, but he is also in the know about Sharon's secret.
Will Barney and Teddy find their worlds shattered in the coming days, thanks to two heartbreaking bombshells?
EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 11th March 2025.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.