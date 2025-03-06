The episode will unfold over four weeks and follows Phil from the moment he starts treatment, as he prepares to face his inner trauma and understand what may have contributed to his depression diagnosis and his symptoms of psychosis.

Although initially reluctant to open up in therapy and group activities, he soon builds a bond with Gaz over their shared life experience.

Speaking about the role, Allen said: "I’ve written a number one hit single, I’ve presented Top of the Pops, I’ve played the lead in the West End and I was at Craven Cottage when we beat Juventus 4-1... could it get better than that?

"Well, yes, I’ve just guested in an episode of EastEnders... What a joy! And what an honour to be a part of Steve McFadden’s incredibly moving storyline. I may be a resting actor but I now rest in peace."

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said he was "delighted" to welcome Allen to the cast for the episode.

"As Phil struggles to begin treatment, we explore how his relationship with fellow patient Gaz helps Phil to take the first step in his road to recovery.

"Keith and Steve’s performances are both phenomenal, and thoughtfully and sensitively portray the complex realities of mental health recovery and the impact of hypermasculinity."

Meanwhile, the soap also revealed that it had worked closely with a number of charities including the Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Mind to ensure Phil’s story is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

