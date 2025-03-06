EastEnders confirms special episode for Phil Mitchell story with Trainspotting star
Keith Allen will play Gaz, a fellow patient who befriends Phil in a mental health unit.
EastEnders has announced an upcoming special episode focusing on Phil Mitchell's mental health recovery – with Keith Allen set to join the cast as a guest star.
The actor and presenter – who's key screen credits include roles in Trainspotting, Robin Hood and Marcella – will play a character called Gaz, a fellow patient who befriends Phil in a mental health unit.
The episode will unfold over four weeks and follows Phil from the moment he starts treatment, as he prepares to face his inner trauma and understand what may have contributed to his depression diagnosis and his symptoms of psychosis.
Although initially reluctant to open up in therapy and group activities, he soon builds a bond with Gaz over their shared life experience.
Speaking about the role, Allen said: "I’ve written a number one hit single, I’ve presented Top of the Pops, I’ve played the lead in the West End and I was at Craven Cottage when we beat Juventus 4-1... could it get better than that?
"Well, yes, I’ve just guested in an episode of EastEnders... What a joy! And what an honour to be a part of Steve McFadden’s incredibly moving storyline. I may be a resting actor but I now rest in peace."
Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said he was "delighted" to welcome Allen to the cast for the episode.
"As Phil struggles to begin treatment, we explore how his relationship with fellow patient Gaz helps Phil to take the first step in his road to recovery.
"Keith and Steve’s performances are both phenomenal, and thoughtfully and sensitively portray the complex realities of mental health recovery and the impact of hypermasculinity."
Meanwhile, the soap also revealed that it had worked closely with a number of charities including the Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Mind to ensure Phil’s story is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.