But Nicola has stalled in telling Barney, knowing it will mean she will probably break Teddy's (Roland Manookian) heart to the point of no return, and she'll be the one who loses out on seeing her children.

The episode started with Nicola preparing a hearty breakfast for her family and it seemed like they were all getting on rather amicably for a change.

But her mood changed when she bumped into Zack, who was keen to know if she'd told Barney yet.

Nicola explained she wouldn't be; Teddy was his dad and helped him tie his shoelaces when he was growing up.

Zack levelled that he would have been just as capable of doing that had he known he was Barney's dad – a fair point.

Nicola decided the family needed some space from Walford and booked a spontaneous trip to Spain for her, Teddy and the boys, but Teddy was having none of it, insisting the family wasn't as tight-knit as she thought it was.

Realising she wasn't able to control the situation how she wanted, Nicola turned dark.

Inviting Zack to talk, Nicola tried once more to get him to leave them alone, but he was insistent that Barney needed to know who his dad really is.

In a shocking turn, Nicola called in three heavies who beat up Zack, leaving him worse for wear on the floor.

Will he take the hint and leave Barney alone?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.