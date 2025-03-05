But with Nicola an A, and Teddy (Roland Manookian) also an A, Zack (James Fararr) had his suspicions about whether he could in fact be Barney's father.

After consulting a nurse and various websites, Zack took his learnings to Nicola to confront her.

Nicola, of course, broke down and admitted he was the father – the evidence made it impossible to deny – but asked Zack to keep it quiet, as Teddy really was Barney's dad, having been there through his whole life.

Zack couldn't let it go though, and took to drink to drown his sorrows.

He later opened up to Ruby (Louisa Lytton), who offered a friendly ear to him as he confessed he has another child, but didn't offer any details about it.

Though she was being a good friend to him in the wake of Martin's death, Zack mistook her kindness for something else and leaned in for a kiss, which she rejected.

Later on, Zack went to the club to try once more with Nicola, and threatened her with an ultimatum: either she tells Barney the truth, or he'll tell Teddy.

At the hospital, Nicola watched over her son who finally woke up and before she could even really speak to him, he blurted out that Sharon slept with Grant (Ross Kemp) the other day and he didn't know what to do with the information.

Nicola admitted she'd sort it for him – –and now she's got all the cards in her disposal, how will she use the information to keep Zack quiet?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.