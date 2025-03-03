It hasn't been long since Sharon (played by Letitia Dean) had a steamy encounter with Grant (Ross Kemp) despite her relationship with Teddy (Roland Manookian).

Bianca (Patsy Palmer) already knew of the fling, and taunted Sharon in private about it while at the cafe.

Now on edge, Sharon wondered what to do and confessed about the one night stand to Zack (James Farrar) while at the club.

They thought they were in private, but in fact there was a rustle upstairs, making them think they'd been overheard.

Sharon, already paranoid, then got a text from Teddy inviting her to talk round his later that day.

Though the dinner was a little uncomfortable due to Nicola's (Laura Doddington) appearance at it, there was nothing to suggest Teddy knew what Sharon had been up to – but she wasn't noticing the signs from Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), who was very suspicious of her.

He ran away from dinner and ended up talking with Zack, and revealed that he was the one who overheard Sharon's confession.

Will he tell his dad?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

