Walford has been left shattered by the loss of Martin, and with his close friend and ex-wife Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) giving birth to baby girl Julia on the very same day he died, she has been struggling to juggle her new responsibilities while grieving for the father of her eldest daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield).

Julia's father, meanwhile, was murderer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), who also died in the wreckage of The Queen Vic - and Sonia was persuaded to seek closure by attending the pauper's funeral laid on for him.

Back in Albert Square after the service, Sonia refused to go on for a celebratory drink, reminding sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) that there wasn't much to celebrate with Martin gone.

Bianca was determined to lift Son's spirits, holding a belated baby shower for her in Harry's Barn.

Reluctantly dragged out of the house, Sonia was grateful for the efforts made by B and temporary houseguests the Knights.

James Bye as Martin Fowler in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Then Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) was heard gossiping to Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), suggesting that Sonia must have been aware of Reiss's killing of his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier).

Bianca saw red, but it was Sonia who put Nicola in her place, pointing out that Reiss had fooled everyone and speaking passionately about how Reiss had caused Martin's death, and that she'd give anything to have him back.

When B assured Sonia that Martin would never have blamed her, and that he'd even given his blessing for her to use the Fowler name for her child, Sonia confirmed that she was indeed calling her new daughter Julia Fowler.

"She's gonna grow up knowing all the love and support she would have got from Martin - blood or not."

Addressing Nicola and the locals once more, Sonia insisted that no amount of name-calling would hurt more than losing Martin, which prompted Nicola to try damage control.

Sonia and Bianca snubbed the offer of free drinks, heading home to see cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and little Julia.

A drunk Bianca overdid it, though, and ended up vomiting into Reiss's tuba!

But the tension of the day was broken as Sonia burst into laughter, hopefully signalling a new beginning for long-suffering Sonia.

But of course, amid her loving tribute for him, Sonia will continue to mourn Martin, as Bex is due to arrive home for the upcoming funeral.

Fans are also expecting a comeback from Bex's cousin Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), who will pay her respects to her uncle Martin - and Vicki will have company.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

