Meanwhile, Monday and Tuesday's episodes during the anniversary week were watched by 4.4 million and 4.8 million viewers respectively, putting the soap firmly ahead of its rivals Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the week.

There had been a huge build-up to the 40th anniversary celebrations, which included everything from major character returns to explosive plot developments and even the chance for viewers to decide the outcome of a key storyline.

Of course, there was also a major casualty from the explosion of the Queen Vic, with legacy character Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) succumbing to his wounds after he was trapped under a metal structure, with his legs being crushed.

Speaking about his exit, Bye said: "Saying goodbye is not easy, but after 10 years at EastEnders and on the night of the show's epic 40th anniversary – the time felt right. It's an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to all the fans of the show – EastEnders wouldn't be what it is without you – and to the BBC and EastEnders team for trusting me with this role for so many years.

"This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It's time to look forward, and I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds. RIP Martin Fowler."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

