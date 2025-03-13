EastEnders advance spoilers tease big drama for Panesar-Gulatis – plus Linda turns matchmaker
Big consequences ahead...
The Panesar-Gulatis are soon to be back in the spotlight in EastEnders, as brand new early spoilers disclosed by the BBC tease a highly dramatic week.
All has been quiet for the clan since evil patriarch Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was killed after taking revenge on ex-wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and her new spouse Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace).
The first sign of anything amiss is when Nish's granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), opts to skip school with pals Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).
It's been teased that this decision has "huge consequences", but we'll just have to wait for more in-depth official spoilers to reveal exactly what happens.
There's then a troubling discovery for Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), while Suki dishes out advice. Are these two things connected?
As the week draws to a close, Avani's dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) grows suspicious - and we all know just how far he's prepared to go when he's on the warpath. What leads Ravi to this state of mind?
Elsewhere, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is in her element as she tries to set some presumably unsuspecting locals up on a date!
Who is about to find themselves on the receiving end of Linda's plans?
Also on the agenda is Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who finds it tough to open up after being discharged from the mental health unit. Can his loved ones support him?
We'll be filling in all the gaps in the coming days, but for now, you can find the full teaser lines below.
EastEnders advance spoilers for 24th - 27th March 2025
Monday 24th March 2025 - 30 minutes
Avani, Lily and Amy’s decision to skip school has huge consequences, Nigel lets a secret slip, and Linda struggles as she attempts to find an outlet for her attention.
Tuesday 25th March 2025 - 30 minutes
Priya makes a worrying discovery.
Wednesday 26th March 2025 - 30 minutes
Suki offers some sage advice, Phil struggles to open up, and Linda decides to play matchmaker.
Thursday 27th March 2025 - 30 minutes
Ravi’s suspicions grow, George looks for ways to support a friend, and Gina and Anna go head-to-head for a job.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.