The first sign of anything amiss is when Nish's granddaughter, Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James), opts to skip school with pals Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

It's been teased that this decision has "huge consequences", but we'll just have to wait for more in-depth official spoilers to reveal exactly what happens.

There's then a troubling discovery for Avani's mum Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), while Suki dishes out advice. Are these two things connected?

As the week draws to a close, Avani's dad Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) grows suspicious - and we all know just how far he's prepared to go when he's on the warpath. What leads Ravi to this state of mind?

Elsewhere, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is in her element as she tries to set some presumably unsuspecting locals up on a date!

Who is about to find themselves on the receiving end of Linda's plans?

Also on the agenda is Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who finds it tough to open up after being discharged from the mental health unit. Can his loved ones support him?

We'll be filling in all the gaps in the coming days, but for now, you can find the full teaser lines below.

EastEnders advance spoilers for 24th - 27th March 2025

Monday 24th March 2025 - 30 minutes

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani, Lily and Amy’s decision to skip school has huge consequences, Nigel lets a secret slip, and Linda struggles as she attempts to find an outlet for her attention.

Tuesday 25th March 2025 - 30 minutes

Sophie Khan Levy as Priya in EastEnders. BBC

Priya makes a worrying discovery.

Wednesday 26th March 2025 - 30 minutes

Suki offers some sage advice, Phil struggles to open up, and Linda decides to play matchmaker.

Thursday 27th March 2025 - 30 minutes

Ravi’s suspicions grow, George looks for ways to support a friend, and Gina and Anna go head-to-head for a job.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

