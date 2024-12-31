The New Year's Eve episode saw the EastEnders villain try to corner Eve while she was out enjoying her hen-do with wife-to-be Suki and some of the other Walford ladies at Peggy's.

Going up to the doorman pretending to be a delivery driver, Nish said that he had a package for Eve and that it was a signed-for delivery, meaning she would need to come outside to get it. But Nish's plan was foiled when, just as Eve came out of the club, Nish suffered some kind of attack.

Clutching his chest, Nish was left to sink against the wall, and it's then that we see the true intentions of his confrontation with Eve revealed — Nish is holding a kitchen knife.

Having taken the wrap for The Six by confessing to the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Nish condemned Suki from marrying Eve, so it's safe to say that he's furious that their impending nuptials are going ahead.

None the wiser to her close-call with death, Eve and Suki enjoy the rest of their hen-do but things aren't looking great for Nish as he enlists the help of Dr Marsh (Chris Anderson) once again, who tells him that he suffered a mini heart attack.

It's not the first time that the dodgy doctor has helped Nish as Dr Marsh previously lied to Suki about how long Nish had left to live. He tells Nish that he's charging him double for calling him out on New Year's Eve and that he'll give Nish some aspirin to prevent further clotting.

But Nish tells the doctor that he needs one final favour.

It's not until the episode's final moments that we see what the outcome of that favour is, when Nish answers the door and retrieves something given to him. Opening up the envelope, we see Nish take out a small blue bottle.

With a bright yellow warning label on it, it's clear that Nish is holding a vial of some kind of poisonous substance.

He then makes a phone call to a taxi company, requesting a trip to Suki and Eve's wedding venue for the following day. But when asked about a return trip, Nish says he won't be needing one.

Does he envision that he won't be alive to make the return journey or could he possibly be thinking he'll be carted away in handcuffs?

With Nish now in possession of what appears to be a deadly substance, there's no telling what he'll use it for. With plenty of people set to attend the wedding, Nish's plan could have repercussions for more than just the happy couple, even though we know his anger is directed at Suki and Eve.

As for the New Year's Day episode itself, we'll all just have to tune in at 10pm on the day as the episode won't be getting an early iPlayer release. That means we'll all be left to see what kind of explosive action is set to unfold on Suki and Eve's big day!

EastEnders New Year's Day episode will air on Wednesday 1st January 2025 at 10pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

EastEnders New Year's Day episode will air on Wednesday 1st January 2025 at 10pm on BBC One and iPlayer.