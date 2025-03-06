EastEnders early iPlayer release confirms break for beloved character
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders episode, airing Thursday 6th March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
It's been a devastating few weeks for Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) on EastEnders.
The beloved character found herself in the middle of the Queen Vic as it was crumbling on the 40th anniversary episode.
She was thankfully saved by her knight in shining armour, Martin Fowler (James Bye), but as they tried to escape, some metal framework fell on him and he was trapped, ultimately succumbing from his injuries and dying in her arms.
Before he slipped away, the pair declared their love for each other in a moment fans have been waiting months to see.
It made the grieving process all that more difficult for Stacey, who has been struggling to keep it together for her family and Albert Square in general while trying to plan his funeral.
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been keeping a close eye on her, but after another sleepless night, it was all a bit much for Stacey.
While talking to Harvey (Ross Boatman), Jean confirmed Stacey's gone to stay with her brother, Sean (Robert Kazinsky), for a while to try and recuperate.
Fans of EastEnders have been expecting this short break for a while, considering Lacey Turner was pregnant in real life, giving birth just weeks before the live episode.
Jean said Stacey would be back soon, so it won't be long until fans can see what the future holds for their beloved character.
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.