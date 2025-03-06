She was thankfully saved by her knight in shining armour, Martin Fowler (James Bye), but as they tried to escape, some metal framework fell on him and he was trapped, ultimately succumbing from his injuries and dying in her arms.

Before he slipped away, the pair declared their love for each other in a moment fans have been waiting months to see.

It made the grieving process all that more difficult for Stacey, who has been struggling to keep it together for her family and Albert Square in general while trying to plan his funeral.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been keeping a close eye on her, but after another sleepless night, it was all a bit much for Stacey.

While talking to Harvey (Ross Boatman), Jean confirmed Stacey's gone to stay with her brother, Sean (Robert Kazinsky), for a while to try and recuperate.

Fans of EastEnders have been expecting this short break for a while, considering Lacey Turner was pregnant in real life, giving birth just weeks before the live episode.

Jean said Stacey would be back soon, so it won't be long until fans can see what the future holds for their beloved character.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.