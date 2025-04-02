The intrigue around Vicki Fowler's (Alice Haig) money worries continued with her having hurried and hushed conversations with Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) in the Square.

With Sharon off the table to ask for money, Vicki and Ross turned their attention around the rest of Walford.

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was the first unsuspecting target, with the business owner's reputation for money getting back to the new couple.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vicki tried to charm him, insisting that she needed some money and that she knows the Beales historically have helped out the Fowlers.

Ian must be going soft in his old age because he considered it for just a moment, before Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) tore apart her proposal in one swoop - after all, Priya knows all too well how to scam an unsuspecting man.

It wasn't long before the whole foray got back to Sharon, who insisted Vicki open up to her if she's got problems.

But later on, Sharon took it upon herself to call Michelle and see what was really going on with Vicki.

While Vicki chilled in the house, Sharon stormed in branding her a liar – she'd spoken to Michelle and knew it was Ross's debt she was trying to cover.

Sharon demanded to know what was going on and who this Ross fella really is.

Will she like the answer?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.