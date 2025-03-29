Of course, fans are already wondering if and when Kemp might reprise the role again in the future – perhaps on a more permanent basis – and the star has revealed one co-star who could convince him to return.

When asked by The Sun if McFadden could persuade him to come back, Kemp said: "I would if he asked me. He’s my friend, we’ve worked closely together."

However, he said that any return would have to depend on whether he was able to go on making his documentary series and presenting his BBC game show Bridge of Lies – which he has been fronting since 2022.

"Working on EastEnders, if you’re in the major storylines it’s a very long day, " he explained.

"You use a lot of energy. The hours are long. It’s a tough old gig and I have take my hat off to Steve for maintaining such a high level of performance for 35 years. It’s an incredible achievement.”

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell and Paul Bradley as Nigel in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Kemp did add that he would "never say never" about a return to the soap, stating: "I’m not ever going to run from Grant."

Speaking ahead of his return earlier this year, Kemp spoke of how fondly he remembered his time on the BBC series.

"EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour," he said.

