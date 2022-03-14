The series, which starts on Monday 14th March, asks teams of four to compete for cash by making their way across a collection of stepping stones – however, if they step onto the wrong answer, they risk being eliminated from the competition.

Ross Kemp is making his debut as a gameshow host in Bridge of Lies – BBC One's new quiz which sees teams of contestants try to cross a bridge by answering general knowledge questions for the chance to win prize money.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Kemp said on the show: "It does appear very simple on the page, but the complexities of how you play it and the strategy involved in it is a bit more complex than just hoping you're going to step lucky."

Want to know the rules inside-out? We've got you covered with our guide to how to play Bridge of Lies. Read on for everything you need to know about the BBC One show.

How do you play Bridge of Lies?

Hosted by Ross Kemp, Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants compete for cash by crossing the Bridge – a series of stepping stones which comes with various truths and lies.

To win prize money, competitors must cross the Bridge by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies to each question. If they step on the correct answer, then they can progress in the game, but if they step on the wrong one, they risk falling off the Bridge and being eliminated from the game. If a contestant steps on three lies, then they are out of the game.

Once a contestant crosses the Bridge by themselves, they can join forces with other successful contestants to face the dramatic final crossing for a chance to take home big money.

The teams of four can decide which member of their group should take on a crossing depending on the question category, with the overall quiz being one of general knowledge.

Bridge of Lies begins on Monday 14th March at 4:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, and continues daily. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features, and find something to watch now with our TV Guide.