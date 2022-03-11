Best known as an actor and BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker, Kemp is taking on a new role as host of the BBC One gameshow.

Ross Kemp has revealed his hopes for a celebrity edition of his new daytime quiz Bridge of Lies.

Bridge of Lies sees teams aim to navigate their way across a bridge of 'facts', stepping only on truths and side-stepping the lies to make it to the other side and win a cash prize.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Kemp revealed that he already has thoughts about who might take part in a special episode featuring famous faces.

"Football managers and football players, I think that would be a very interesting one," he said. "I'd also like to do TV chefs trying to play together, or competing against each other.

"Soaps! Newsreaders! You could do a Dragon's Den version. You could put up anyone and it translates and I think that is the beauty of it."

In taking on his new hosting role, Kemp observed game show veterans like The Chase host Bradley Walsh, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong and Tipping Point's Ben Shephard, but insisted he was keen to bring his own personality to Bridge of Lies.

"I don't know them very well but I've spent a bit of time with each of those three people and they are individuals in their own right and they bring their personality to that particular game show and I think, in terms of my physicality, I am the right person for Bridge of Lies.

"I didn't take anything from anyone else, because if you start doing that, you're just trying to replicate something else. You've got to be organic and true to the self."

Ross Kemp hosts Bridge of Lies on BBC One BBC / STV Studios / Graeme Hunter

If Bridge of Lies becomes the next big TV quiz, Kemp says he wouldn't be opposed to a long-running hosting gig akin to Bradley Walsh's 13 years on The Chase – providing he can continue to work on his documentary films.

"Who knows? But d'you know what, if it fits in with the idea that I can still go off – and I'm about to probably go off to Africa to make a film in the next couple of months – if it works with the way I'd like my life to pan out, then yeah, definitely, why not?"

Read the full Big RT Interview with Ross Kemp tomorrow (Saturday, 12th March) on RadioTimes.com.

Bridge of Lies begins on Monday, 14th March at 4:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, and continues daily. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features, and find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

