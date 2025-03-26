EastEnders fans spot clue there could be a new fiery character coming
Contains spoilers for Wednesday 26th March 2025's episode of EastEnders.
Soap fans were left intrigued after today's episode of EastEmders (26th March 2025) as Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) dropped a new bit of information.
While discussing a new role in Harry's Barn with Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford), Nicola was keen to get the job filled quickly. She asked them both to do a trial and she'd pick the best sister.
Gina and Anna weren't sure about competing about each other, but Nicola insisted she didn't have time to waste as she was going to see her sister in Ibiza and if the sisters wouldn't get on with their trials, she would simply advertise it and have a line of people outside willing to prove themselves.
The sisters admitted even just a little money would help them, so they agreed to go ahead with it.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
But it wasn't the battle about to take place between the Knight's that caught viewers' attentions, it was Nicola's mention of a sister.
So far on the BBC soap, Nicola's never alluded to a sister, so some fans have been wondering whether we'd meet her in the coming weeks and months.
One said via X (formerly known as Twitter): "NEED Nicola’s sister to appear ASAP."
Another added: "THERE'S A SISTER?"
A third commented: "The new Sal and Peggy."
No plans have been announced at the time of writing around Nicola's sister – but that doesn't mean we won't find out who Nicola's sister is one day in the future!
Read more:
- EastEnders airs distressing police cliffhanger for Avani Nandra-Hart in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs powerful Phil Mitchell episode with important message in moving iPlayer release
- EastEnders guest star Keith Allen reveals he nearly played major role alongside Danny Dyer
- EastEnders favourite addresses plans for future on soap – says she's "never going to stop"
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever scandals from Pat and Frank to Sharongate
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever villains from Nick Cotton to Nish Panesar
- EastEnders at 40: Best ever whodunnits – From who shot Phil to who killed Archie?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.