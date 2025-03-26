Gina and Anna weren't sure about competing about each other, but Nicola insisted she didn't have time to waste as she was going to see her sister in Ibiza and if the sisters wouldn't get on with their trials, she would simply advertise it and have a line of people outside willing to prove themselves.

The sisters admitted even just a little money would help them, so they agreed to go ahead with it.

But it wasn't the battle about to take place between the Knight's that caught viewers' attentions, it was Nicola's mention of a sister.

So far on the BBC soap, Nicola's never alluded to a sister, so some fans have been wondering whether we'd meet her in the coming weeks and months.

One said via X (formerly known as Twitter): "NEED Nicola’s sister to appear ASAP."

Another added: "THERE'S A SISTER?"

A third commented: "The new Sal and Peggy."

No plans have been announced at the time of writing around Nicola's sister – but that doesn't mean we won't find out who Nicola's sister is one day in the future!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

