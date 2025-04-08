While it was a moving affair for most, two people were at loggerheads throughout: Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Ruby (Louisa Lytton).

Stacey found Ruby sitting in the allotment shed drowning her sorrows and she decided to join her.

Ruby demanded to know the truth about what happened before Martin died – did he tell her he loved her?

Stacey insisted it didn't really matter now, considering he was gone and they were both now alone.

But Ruby, who was struggling to contain her emotions, pressed on and hit out at Stacey before admitting she was done with the whole situation, and would be putting it behind her.

Stacey was getting it from another side today, too, with her own daughter rebelling against her.

Lily (Lillia Turner) couldn't cope with the loss of her dad and went out drinking with Avani (Aaliyah James) instead of attending Martin's funeral.

Her relationship with Stacey was fraught to say the least, with Lily admitting her level of resentment to Avani.

As if the day wasn't difficult enough for Stacey, she looked out the window in the evening to see someone had torched Martin's beloved stall with all the tributes and flowers ablaze.

Earlier in the episode, Ruby was seen looking at it with resentment – did she torch it? Or was it someone else?

