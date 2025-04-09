After Martin was laid to rest, tensions exploded among those left behind; with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) drowning her sorrows after realising it was Stacey he had loved, not her.

Ruby was seen drinking next to the fruit and veg stall, and later, as Stacey settled back at home after a fraught day, she was horrified to spot Martin's livelihood and legacy on fire.

Stacey's daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) remained resentful over her mum's time away from Walford, but Stacey insisted that she would make it up to her kids.

Lily and Stacey Slater in EastEnders BBC

She promised to find the person who started the blaze, but although Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) agreed to look into it, he urged Stacey not to get involved.

Not one to be told what to do, Stacey embarked on a one-woman mission to expose the truth.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the café, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) revealed that someone had seen Ruby lighting a match at the scene of the crime.

This was all the information Stacey needed to confront Ruby, and during a public showdown, Stacey dished out insults until Ruby slapped her.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) convinced Ruby to back down and try and restore order by making Stacey see she was innocent, and that if she took the blame for the fire she could lose son Roman, whose father was Martin.

In the midst of this, Stacey got a call from Jack, who sent her some photos of the burnt-out stall and encouraged her to think before she accused Ruby again.

Looking at the images, Stacey spotted Lily's water bottle on the ground.

In front of Ruby, Stacey pointed this out to Lily, asking her outright if she had lit the fire.

Will Lily confess, and what will this mean for her future?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.