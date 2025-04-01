However, she has now returned to TV in EastEnders, playing an undercover journalist who has befriended Bianca in search of her next big story.

Reacting to her appearance in a Facebook fan group, as reported by Leicester Mercury, one fan said that Charlotte is "Definitely not who she says she is", before noting that they "didn't recognise her at first she played Lucile in Call the Midwife".

Another fan noted how Elliott used to be on Call the Midwife, while a third responded: "I thought it was her!"

Leonie Elliott as Charlotte in EastEnders. BBC

When Elliott left Call the Midwife, she thanked fans in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, saying: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

"Having spent six years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille."

She continued: "I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to the brilliant cast and our über talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris and Annie Triclebank."

The statement concluded: "Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next!"

Meanwhile, when speaking with RadioTimes.com Elliott said "it would be lovely" to return to the show at some point, saying she could want to "pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica".

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

