The Call the Midwife star has revealed that she'd be open to returning to the series, which was recently renewed for two more seasons , to perhaps take a look at what Lucille is up to in Jamaica.

Fans of Call the Midwife will still be reeling over the exit of Leonie Elliott , who confirmed on Tuesday (February 28th) that she was permanently leaving the show – however, we may not have seen the last of Lucille in Poplar just yet.

When asked whether she would pop up as a guest star in a later season, Elliott told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "You'd have to ask the producers, ha!"

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

She added: "It would be lovely to pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica."

Lucille left Poplar in season 12 to head home to Jamaica after suffering a miscarriage and seeing a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment – and it has now been confirmed that she won't be returning despite her husband Cyril staying in the UK.

Elliott joined the long-running BBC drama in 2018 and told RadioTimes.com that playing Lucille has "been a pleasure".

"For me, Call the Midwife represents female pioneers who made tremendous contributions to Britain," she said. "It’s also been a joy to represent the Windrush generation and to tell the stories of mine and so many others' grandparents."

As for Lucille's husband Cyril, who is played by Zephryn Taitte, creator Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com at the start of February that he is "very much around at the moment".

"He's back in Poplar and he's waiting. And I think we're all waiting with him to find out what's going to happen," she added, referring to whether Lucille would be coming back from Jamaica.

