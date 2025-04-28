Nicola's husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) was reeling from the revelation that she was responsible for the death of Shireen Bashar, the girlfriend of their son Harry (played by Elijah Holloway).

With hitman Benji (Carl Prekopp) having buried Shireen with Nicola's bracelet as insurance, and Teddy's team due to start building work on the site of her makeshift grave, it looked like time was running out for Nicola - although she claimed not to have committed the deadly deed herself.

Teddy insisted on telling Harry the truth, but with Nicola's birthday party in full swing at Harry's Barn, and Harry looking rather content there, Nicola urged Teddy not to rock the boat and send Harry spiralling once more.

Although Teddy kept quiet, he ordered Nicola to run, and she was caught fleeing by younger son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

But when Barney shared some heartfelt words about love with Teddy, it gave the latter pause for thought, and he was shocked to find a note from Nicola, explaining that she had gone to fix her mess.

Nicola was seen digging up Shireen's grave, providing commentary and yet another bombshell for viewers: Shireen knew that Barney was not Teddy's son, and it was clear that this was what prompted Nicola to get rid of her!

As Nicola continued to try to unearth her lost jewellery, Teddy arrived and ordered her to stop, as he had a plan and she needed to do exactly as Teddy instructed.

What is Teddy up to? And will the full story behind Shireen's demise be exposed?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

