"The programme is a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids!" Logan explained.

"It is a police procedural, but not as we know it, and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it, like DCI Hooper, played by Adam Best, who is just so funny, he made me laugh all the time.

"Our writer, Dominique Maloney, wrote such a clever, funny script, and that’s what I focused on for the whole shoot, because if you play the episodes as they are written you just can’t go wrong. I’ve seen a trailer and it all looks very exciting!"

Phyllis Logan stars in Murder Most Puzzling. 5

The series stars Logan as Cora Felton, AKA The Puzzle Lady. When she moves to a new town, Bakerbury, she is brought in by local detective DCI Hooper to help crack the case of a teenage girl who is found dead in a local cemetery, with an enigmatic clue in her pocket.

Read more:

It is based on the best-selling Puzzle Lady books by American author Parnell Hall, and also stars Charlotte Hope, Alistair Brammer, Nick Danan, Jack Weise, Becky Baidwan, Richard Croxford, Conor Sánchez and Amber Mendez-Martin, among others.

Logan's reference to Miss Marple is particularly relevant now, as Agatha Christie's great-grandson James Pritchard has revealed that a new adaptation of the Maple stories is in the works.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He said earlier this year that he "couldn't be more excited" about bringing the character back to the screen, adding that he's been "trying to get something for Miss Marple off the ground for a very long time".

"For good reasons, Poirot has stolen her limelight since time began," he said. "I re-read all the Marple stories five years ago and I'd forgotten how good they were.

"Poirot has perhaps three or four of the all-time great Agatha Christies, but if you did a top 10, you'd get at least two or three Marples in there. She's underestimated."

Murder Most Puzzling premieres on 5 at 8pm Thursday 19th June 2025.

Add Murder Most Puzzling to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.