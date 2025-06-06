Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan is a crime-solving crossword expert in Murder Most Puzzling trailer
Can the Puzzle Lady crack a dangerous case?
Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan slips into detective-mode for light-hearted new drama Murder Most Puzzling – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the trailer.
The series follows Cora (Logan), better known as the celebrity Puzzle Lady, who is known for her particular expertise at solving crosswords, which takes on an unexpected and macabre relevance to a police investigation.
The synopsis, courtesy of 5, teases: "When a murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle left on the body.
"With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury, whose fame as the eponymous Puzzle Lady suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the local police unravel the crossword clue and solve its first murder case."
You can watch the Murder Most Puzzling trailer at the top of this page, ahead of the show's premiere on 5 at 8pm on Thursday 19th June.
The series is based on The Puzzle Lady Mysteries by the late novelist Parnell Hall, with director and producer Tom Dalton (of Helen Baxendale's Agatha and... television films) bringing this adaptation to the small screen.
"The eccentric Cora isn't who she claims to be," the synopsis continues. "And while she digs into a cold case she thinks may be connected, she uncovers a dark truth behind another young woman's death."
Ominously, it concludes: "Cora puts herself in the killer's sights, which is a dangerous place to be…"
The teaser begins on a dark and brooding note, but quickly introduces humorous elements as Logan's protagonist swans onto the screen, equipped with a sharp mind, tenacious attitude and a selection of colourful outfits.
The supporting cast includes Adam Best, Nick Danan and Jack Weise as Bakerbury police's DCI Hooper, DS Brody and PC Finley respectively.
Other faces in the new series include Alistair Brammer as inquisitive journalist Anton Grant, Charlotte Hope as Cora's niece Sherry, and Yasmin Seky as Becky Baidwan – a lawyer of uncertain allegiances.
Murder Most Puzzling joins the likes of Ellis, The Madame Blanc Mysteries and Dalgliesh on 5's line-up of master sleuths.
Murder Most Puzzling premieres on 5 at 8pm Thursday 19th June 2025.
