Season 7 hasn't officially been confirmed by Apple yet, but there are still more of Mick Herron's novels for the show to adapt, and the series does have a history of quick turnarounds.

The series has only been on air since 2022, and already the fifth season is set to release in September.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Speaking with Deadline, Oldman said the series is "the wonderful gift that keeps on giving", adding: "I just adore the hell out of it, and the people. It is just such a wonderful thing really to be part of."

We already know that season 6 of Slow Horses will star Am I Being Unreasonable? and Doctor Who's Lenny Rush, who was spotted filming with Oldman in January.

It will also be the first to be adapted from two of Herron's novels, taking on the sixth and seventh novels in the run, Joe Country and Slough House.

The synopsis for season 6 says it "sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge".

It is not yet known whether the two-novel adaptation will mean the season's story will be split in two, or whether the stories will be merged in some way.

It seems likely that season 7 will then be based on 2022 novel Bad Actors – but once again, nothing has been confirmed.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+

