Slow Horses has already finished filming on season 6 – and season 7 update revealed
The series continues to be one of the most reliable shows on TV.
We're still a few months away from getting to see Slow Horses season 5, but already we've got a major update on season 6 – and even season 7 beyond that.
In an interview with Jackson Lamb star Gary Oldman, Deadline revealed that while season 6 of Slow Horses has already finished filming, season 7 will begin shooting in late September or early October this year.
Season 7 hasn't officially been confirmed by Apple yet, but there are still more of Mick Herron's novels for the show to adapt, and the series does have a history of quick turnarounds.
The series has only been on air since 2022, and already the fifth season is set to release in September.
Speaking with Deadline, Oldman said the series is "the wonderful gift that keeps on giving", adding: "I just adore the hell out of it, and the people. It is just such a wonderful thing really to be part of."
We already know that season 6 of Slow Horses will star Am I Being Unreasonable? and Doctor Who's Lenny Rush, who was spotted filming with Oldman in January.
It will also be the first to be adapted from two of Herron's novels, taking on the sixth and seventh novels in the run, Joe Country and Slough House.
The synopsis for season 6 says it "sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge".
It is not yet known whether the two-novel adaptation will mean the season's story will be split in two, or whether the stories will be merged in some way.
It seems likely that season 7 will then be based on 2022 novel Bad Actors – but once again, nothing has been confirmed.
Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.