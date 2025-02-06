The season picked right up after the end of season 1, and saw Nic worrying that Ollie could be following in her murderous footsteps, while Jen continued to make devious moves to get a closer hold on her best friend.

But after season 2 ended on a monumental cliffhanger, will it be returning to give some answers and to what happens next, or is this the last time we'll catch up with Nic, Jen, Ollie and Dan?

Read on for everything you need to know about Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3.

Will there be an Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3?

Daisy May Cooper as Nic and Lenny Rush as Ollie in Am I Being Unreasonable?. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

As season 2 has only just been released, we don't yet know whether a third season is on the cards.

However, it certainly seems as though the creatives behind the show would like to return, not least because they've left things on an almighty cliffhanger.

The final episode of season 2 saw Nic coming into contact once more with the boy who witnessed her murderous act on the train, while Suzie discovered the truth about that night.

To cap it all off, Ollie found out too, and it seems may have done something to keep Suzie quiet.

At the very end of the episode, she appeared to have gone missing, and while Ollie claimed she had left, she had left her phone behind - hinting that something far more ominous could have happened.

The cast have yet to open up on the chances of a season 3, but Cooper did make a fleeting reference to how difficult season 3 would be to write after how they've left things, while speaking at a Q&A for season 2.

We will keep this page updated if we get any further information regarding the show's future.

When would an Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3 be released?

Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable?. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

It's hard to say exactly when an Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3 would be released.

As co-creator Selin Hizli said herself, she and Daisy May Cooper took "a really long time" to write season 2, meaning it came out two and a half years after season 1.

If season 3 were to stick to that timeline, we might not see it until late 2027. However, let's hope that the show can work to a quicker timeline this time around, and we could get it at some point in 2026.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any news.

Who would return to star in an Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3?

Dustin Demri-Burns as Dan, Lenny Rush as Ollie and Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable?. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

If Am I Being Unreasonable? does return for season 3, we would certainly expect all of the main stars to be back, including Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Dustin Demri-Burns and Lenny Rush.

The supporting cast would all likely be back too, including new addition Charlie Cooper and perhaps even David Fynn as Alex, whose character died before the show even began, but who has popped up in flashbacks throughout both seasons 1 and 2.

Of course, there is a question mark over Amanda Wilkin's Suzie, after she disappeared at the end of season 2 - however, we imagine she would still make an appearance in some form, even if in a diminished role.

Here's a full list of the cast members we'd imagine would return for Am I Being Unreasonable?:

Daisy May Cooper as Nic

Selin Hizli as Jen

Lenny Rush as Ollie

Dustin Demri-Burns as Dan

Amanda Wilkin as Suzie

David Fynn as Alex

Juliet Cowan as Viv

Ruben Catt as Harry

Karla Crome as Lucy

Samuel Bottomley as Boy

Yohanna Ephrem as Girl

Charlie Cooper as Jürgen

Is there a trailer for an Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3?

There isn't a trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? season 3 yet, as the show has yet to be officially renewed.

We will make sure to update this article with any new footage as and when it is released, and you can rewatch the season 2 trailer below.

Am I Being Unreasonable? seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

